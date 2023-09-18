The Scholars School, Ambala

School students were selected for the state teams in different sports. The students are Aryan Ankit, Mehak Preet, Loveneet, Trisha, Jaspreet, Abhijot, Sehaj, Gurman, Gurlen, Jaskaran, Abhinav, Prince and Kulpreet. Principal Ramanjit Kaur Anttal has encouraged the students for their future performances.

#Ambala