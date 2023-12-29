The SD Vidya School, Ambala Cantt

Director-Principal Neelinderjeet Kaur Sandhu was honoured with the Best Principal Award by the Governor of Uttarakhand, Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd.) in the centenary celebrations of the Sanatan Dharma Sabha in Haridwar .Recognising her contributions, she also received a cash prize of Rs 11,000. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from SD institutes across Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, Delhi, Jharkhand, Chandigarh Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand. The academic achievers of Class XII, Hunar, Khushi and Naman of session 2022-2023 were honoured. They were awarded a cash prize of Rs 3,100 each.
