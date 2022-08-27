The Senior Study II, Amritsar

The festival of Janamashtami celebrations were spread over two days. On day 1, a fancy dress competition was held for students of classes I to V. The little ones dressed up as Krishna, Radha, Vasudev, Devki, Kans, Sudhama and other mythological characters. The festivity continued on day 2 as well as students of classes VI to XII accorded a floral welcome to Thakurji. This was followed by a dandia performance by Class X students. A magical dance-drama showcasing the life of Lord Krishna was enacted by students of classes XI and XII. Students of Class VI presented a dance while Class V students recited Kabir's dohas. Members of the ISKCON were also present on the occasion. A quiz, singing and rangoli-making competitions for students of Class VI, VII and VIII, respectively were held on the second day of celebrations.