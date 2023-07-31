The Sourest Time

Datesheet is out,

Parents do shout,

Out of millions of people,

There’s no one to hear out.

Parents want all-rounders,

Society wants future founders,

Have a heart of gold,

Think of the pressure

children hold.

Children also work,

Worrying of the jerks,

Crying at night,

Thinking when the things would go right.

Studying all the time,

Which is sour as a lime,

People need to chill out,

Give children some timeout.

Maira Mittal, Class VIII, Carmel Convent School, Chandigarh