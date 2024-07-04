The strength and grace of women

Women’s safety must be there,
Where women have no fear.
Women are as sweet as honey,
As they know how to spend money.
Women play a vital role,
As they stand for us like a pole.
Women are an important part of our society,
From that cruel society, she feels anxiety.
They never ever cheat others,
And they are lovely mothers.
We should not insult them,
As they are as precious as gems.
From dawn to dusk, they work with grace,
In every sphere, they find their place.
They juggle roles with utmost care,
Their strength and love are beyond compare.
Through struggles and challenges, they strive,
Keeping hopes and dreams alive.
Let’s honour, support, and uplift,
For women are truly a priceless gift.
Palak, Class IX, DAV School, Alampur
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
They're home: India's T20 world champs arrive in Delhi; fans brave rain to welcome players
Hundreds of supporters, holding placards congratulating thei...
Viral video: Rohit Sharma flaunts T20 World Cup trophy upon arrival in Delhi
The team received a grand welcome upon their arrival
Bhole Baba, 'on the run', blames 'anti-social' elements for Hathras stampede
I/we express our deep condolence to the families of the dece...