The strength and grace of women

Women’s safety must be there,

Where women have no fear.

Women are as sweet as honey,

As they know how to spend money.

Women play a vital role,

As they stand for us like a pole.

Women are an important part of our society,

From that cruel society, she feels anxiety.

They never ever cheat others,

And they are lovely mothers.

We should not insult them,

As they are as precious as gems.

From dawn to dusk, they work with grace,

In every sphere, they find their place.

They juggle roles with utmost care,

Their strength and love are beyond compare.

Through struggles and challenges, they strive,

Keeping hopes and dreams alive.

Let’s honour, support, and uplift,

For women are truly a priceless gift.

Palak, Class IX, DAV School, Alampur