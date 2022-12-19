The Tribune Model School, Chandigarh

The second day of the 5th Tribune Trust Sports Festival (2022-23) generated much excitement with a variety of events organised for students. The school reached the final in handball and netball in both boys' and girls' categories. Dr Mandeep Thour, Associate Professor, in Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Sector 26, was the guest of honour. He gave a cash prize of Rs 1,100 each to Aditya Rana of The Tribune School and Vinay from GMSSS-16 for their commendable performance in the handball semifinal. Komal Anand, Managing Committee member, The Tribune School, Sukhbir Assistant, Professor in SD College, Sector 32, Dilbag Singh and Vinay, National Games Medallists, were the guests of honour.