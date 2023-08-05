 The Tribune Principals’ Meet 2023: Dr Pushpesh Pant shares mantra for effective teaching-learning with school heads : The Tribune India

  • The Tribune Principals’ Meet 2023: Dr Pushpesh Pant shares mantra for effective teaching-learning with school heads

The Tribune Principals’ Meet 2023: Dr Pushpesh Pant shares mantra for effective teaching-learning with school heads



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 4

RENOWNED academician and historian, Padam Shri Dr. Pushpesh Pant, took center stage as the key speaker at Principals’ Meet organised by The Tribune Group of Newspapers in collaboration with Chitkara University. Dr. Pant captivated the audience by sharing his experiences as a teacher and relating interesting anecdotes.

Dr Pushpesh Pant

In his address, Dr. Pant batted for a strong parent-teacher partnership in making teaching-learning effective at school level. “Parents’ role doesn’t end by paying fee to the school, there is a lot more involvement needed on their part and they need to trust the teachers more,” he said while emphasising on the need for positive interactions between teachers and parents.

The Tribune Principals’ Meet 2023

Dr Pant also highlighted the need for teachers to strike a bond with their students. “If each school has even one teacher who can touch the lives of his students and create a strong bond with them then the teaching and learning will be truly effective,” he said.

Question and answer session in progress at the meet as school principals raise queries regarding challenges faced in making school education effective. Tribune photo Ravi Kumar

While citing an example from his own teaching career, he described how he was “corrected” by his senior on being “unfair” to a student in class. “Teachers should never focus only on the bright students and belittle those with slow-learning abilities. A teacher owes as much to the ‘stupidest’ student as he does to the brightest one,” he added.

Keynote speaker Dr Pushpesh Pant lights the ceremonial lamp at the commencement of Principals’ Meet.

Dr. Pant also stressed the significance of adopting a positive method of discipline, advocating for teaching children through restraint rather than control.

Question and answer session in progress at the meet as school principals raise queries regarding challenges faced in making school education effective. Tribune photo Ravi Kumar

Furthermore, the speaker highlighted the necessity for continuous teacher upgradation through workshops, ensuring educators acquire new teaching skills to adapt to evolving pedagogical practices. He asserted that investing in professional development empowers teachers to create a dynamic and engaging learning environment for students.

A view of the audience at the seminar.

Addressing the role of technology in education, Dr. Pant acknowledged the potential of artificial intelligence and virtual learning as complementary tools, but firmly stated that they cannot fully replace the essence of physical mode teaching.

Chitkara University spokesperson delivering a presentation.

Dr. Pant stressed that vocational education should be an integral part of the curriculum to equip students with practical skills and enhance their employability.

PrincipalSpeak

The session by Dr Pushpesh Pant was very enlightening and informative. He spoke about the importance and the role a parent plays in the holistic development of a child. His anecdotes and rich experiences also gave a lot of insight about how schools and universities also play a major role in the making of responsible citizens who can take country on the path of progress. Rani Poddar, Principal, The Tribune School, Chandigarh

It was really an informative and effective session. The resource person quoted real life learning. Parents have to play important role in learning journey of children inculcating values. The inspiration by teacher is required to develop the innate skills among children. Innovative pedagogy can change perspectives and open doors to new opportunities also. Ritu Oberoi, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Vidya Mandir, Ratwara Sahib

Dr Pant enlightened us about the latest advancements in the field of education and guided us on how to cope with the changing trends in education laying emphasis on moral values. It was a great platform and a golden opportunity to connect with like-minded educational leaders and brainstorm a plethora of ideas for the well-being of our student community. Gian Jyot, Principal, Gyan Jyoti Global School, Mohali

In the life of a child, education is very important and good education comes when teachers are well-informed and connect with students. There should also be clarity and support from parents for children in understanding their aspirations. Maj Gen TPS Waraich, Director, YPS, Mohali

The talk by eminent educationist Dr Pushpesh Pant was very informative, inspiring and interactive, emphasising on the need to have innovative pedagogy for effective teaching-learning with teachers being more passionate, empathetic, happy, innovative and insightful so as to be able to impart values, education in the real sense of the word, much beyond the curriculum prescribed by the organisations like NCERT, UGC etc. Schools, parents, society, media, policies all have to coordinate and contribute towards the holistic development of the personality of the child, which is the need of the hour today. Gurnam Kaur Garewal, Principal Guru Nanak Public School, Chandigarh

This event gave me an opportunity to hear unique stories about the life of Dr Pushpesh Pant. I was intrigued about how he is a food connoisseur today as he discovered a love for food through home schooling where his mother inspired him with stories about food. Bringing great minds to share wisdom with school leaders in the city is highly appreciated. It helped me align my educational vision to my role as a principal. Vandana Saxena, Learning Paths School, Mohali

It was a great pleasure and delight to be a part of today's session. Dr.Pant’s vast experience as an academician made his interactive session so realistic and relatable. Taruna Vashisht, Principal, Manav Rachna International School, Mohali

The wisdom shared by the lead speaker in this seminar helped us in deep understanding of our roles as Principals, leaders, facilitators. The question-answer session was illuminating. Dr. Raminder Pal Kaur, Saupin’s School, Panchkula

Vocational education has to be inculcated in a systematic way in school education so that students can make informed choices about their career after passing Class XII. Martin Rao, St. Mary School, Chandigarh

