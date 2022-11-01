The Tribune School, Chandigarh

Students of the school presented a festive assembly with thoughtful messages of promoting values. They worked to spread awareness on a ‘tobacco-free world’. The highlights of the assembly were a prayer, poem, Sampooran Ramayan act, which depicted ‘Win of goodness over evil’, dandiya dance by the primary wing students, yoga — showcase of talent through balancing body and mind, and classical dance by Pragati of Class VII-B. The school was coloured in the colours of happiness. Various decorations were also created by students to decorate the school campus, including rangoli, diyas and hanging items which were also offered for sale by children. The exhibition was appreciated by Dr Rakesh Gupta from SIPHER. He was the chief guest. Certificates and pots were presented by a SIPHER team to the students who actively participated in the anti-tobacco activities and mental health programme of the school.
