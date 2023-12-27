The Tribune School, Chandigarh, celebrates annual function ‘Kinder Delight’

The school celebrated its annual function, “Kinder Delight”. The event, held on the school’s premises, showcased the remarkable talents of its kindergarten students. Chand Nehru, Komal Anand and Anuradha Dua were the special guests. The festivities commenced with a warm welcome address, setting the stage for an enchanting evening, followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp. Principal Rani Poddar shared insights and encouragement, emphasising the school’s commitment to nurturing holistic development. The youngest stars of the school, Nursery A, captivated hearts with their rendition of the welcome song. Motivational energy was infused into the event through interspersed motivational slogans, keeping the audience engaged and inspired throughout the programme. Nursery B took the stage with the lively performance of ‘Sing Kookabura Sing’, adding a touch of joy to the evening. LKG-A presented ‘The Sunshine Song’, radiating warmth and positivity, while UKG students showcased their talents with the dance drama, ‘Govardhandhari Krishna’, a mesmerizing performance that left the audience spellbound. LKG-B performed “It’s a World of Laughter”, spreading joy and laughter among the attendees. The festive spirit continued with a lively ‘Medley – It’s Christmas Time’, celebrating the joyous season. The programme concluded with the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all participants, parents and the school community for their unwavering support. As a mark of unity and patriotism, the evening concluded with the melodious rendition of the national anthem.

