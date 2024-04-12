The Tribune School, Chandigarh, organises ‘Welcome Assembly’

The school organised a ‘Welcome Assembly’ for the new academic session 2024-25. It was organised jointly by the English and Music departments. The school buzzed with excitement as students were greeted with vibrant welcome boards crafted by the Art Department, adding a splash of colour and warmth to the environment. Principal Rani Poddar attended the assembly and delivered an inspiring address, emphasising the importance of consistency in studies, regularity, discipline and commitment to learning. Her words resonated with the entire school community, setting a positive tone for the year ahead. Adding to the festive atmosphere, class teachers welcomed their respective students with a traditional ‘tilak’ ceremony, symbolising auspicious beginnings and fostering a sense of belongingness among the students. The assembly not only marked the beginning of a new academic journey but also celebrated the spirit of unity and camaraderie that defines The Tribune School. As the school gears up for another year of growth and achievements, the administration, faculty, and students alike are poised to embrace the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, guided by the values of excellence, integrity, and community.

