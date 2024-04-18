The Unirise World School, Jagraon

The school celebrated Baisakhi and birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar. As the new session dawned, the students gathered for the first ‘Special Morning Assembly’. Bravery House hosted the assembly, which started with a speech on Dr Ambedkar, the ‘Architect of the Indian Constitution’. It was followed by a roleplay that presented Dr Ambedkar as a warrior who fought against untouchability and caste system. There was a poem recitation signifying the importance of Baisakhi as the festival for Indian farmers. A PowerPoint presentation and a choreography on Jallianwala Bagh massacre were the highlights of the assembly. A cultural programme was presented that included a dance item, group song, and Sufi song. The assembly concluded with a resplendent and energetic bhangra. Chairman of the school Rakesh Aggarwal, Director Dr Pallavi Aggarwal and Managing Director Shifu Aggarwal relished the flavour of meticulously planned special assembly. Shifu Aggarwal said the special assembly is a platform for imparting values and ethics. Principal Neha Rattan appreciated the efforts of the Bravery House and highlighted the importance of such ‘Special Morning Assemblies’ saying that they help the students learn the importance of moral integrity and personal growth.

