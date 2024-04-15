The Unirise World School, Jagraon, conducts ‘Grain Mosaic’

The school conducted “Grain Mosaic” — An information on millets and grains. For the classes l-IX students, a medley teaching and guiding the students about the importance of millets and grains, which are gluten-free, highly nutritious and rich in dietary fibre, was conducted. The mosaic was a fusion of various activities that included a roleplay, a PowerPoint presentation and keynote tips from the science teachers. Students were informed that millets are rich sources of proteins, key vitamins and minerals. Preventing the onset of diabetes, maintaining a healthy weight and protecting cardiovascular health are the potential health benefits of including millets in one’s diet. Chairman Rakesh Aggarwal appreciated the teachers for this effort. Director Dr Pallavi Aggarwal and Managing Director Shifu Aggarwal told the students that their diet is like keeping a book account. Good food choices are good investments. Principal Neha Ratan said it is high time to change your choices of food in your plate and to savour every bite of nutritious delight. She added that the school shall continue conducting such sessions for the proper physical and mental development of the students.
