The Unirise World School, Jagraon, organises ‘No Bag Day’

The school organised a ‘No Bag Day’ — a fun day extravaganza not only to provide an entertaining and enjoyable day to students but allowing them to bond with their peers, participate in various activities and create lasting memories. The day was divided into various friendly matches. To begin with, there was a basketball match between the staff and students. Students who had been learning basketball during the extra-curricular activities bravely faced the staff team to deliver an outstanding performance. It was followed by a volleyball match for boys and then for girls of classes XI and XII. Tug-of-war for boys and then for girls of classes IX and X, was a feast to the eyes. There were shouts and cheers over the whole field. Also there were different races for classes IV and V like 200 m race for boys, three-legged race for girls, lemon-spoon race for teachers, etc. The students of classes I, II and III participated in a plethora of activities and enjoyed a movie time too. Chairman Rakesh Aggarwal was also present there and was all praise for arranging such an event. Director Pallavi Aggarwal and Managing Director Shifu Aggarwal said ‘No Bags Day’ and such events foster social interaction and boost school spirit. Principal Neha Rattan gave away small prizes to the winners.

