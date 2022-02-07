Thin attendance in Ludhiana as schools reopen today

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, February 7

After the instructions issued by the state government to open schools for students from Class VI onwards, the government as well as many private schools got opened today. Though the attendance remained thin as it was the first day of opening of schools after the third wave of Covid, majority of the teachers, students and parents have welcomed the decision. The private schools, which did not open today, have sent text messages to students on opening of schools in a day or two.

However, there is confusion on the issue of continuation of online classes.

One of the parents, Sarita said that she had sent her son to school. “I am heaving a sigh of relief as schools have opened. This Covid has changed our lives and we hope that children will start taking the studies seriously now", she said.

Ranjot Kaur, a government school teacher said that online studies were not meant for the poor and needy, who had so many limitations. “I hope the students in board classes will not suffer more now and their syllabus would be covered well in time for the final exams so that they perform well", she added.

While most of the schools have already opened their premises, there are others,which will be opened either tomorrow or day after.