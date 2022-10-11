Third edition of MUN held at Yadavindra Public School, Patiala

The 3rd Edition of Model United Nation Conference 2022 started with a grand opening ceremony at the school on the campus. The ceremony was held in Captain Amarinder Singh Auditorium of the school. This is one of the mega events planned to celebrate 75 years of the school. The ceremony witnessed around 500 attendees, which included the esteemed guests, teachers and student delegates. This event was organised co-jointly by The Aitchison Yadavindra Old Students Association (AYOSA) and Silver Fern Education Consultant. The three-day-long conference included more than 350 student delegates from 30 different schools from all across the country. The theme for YPS MUN 2022 is 'Tamso Maa Jyotirgamay' - From Darkness to Light. The conference will have 10 committees where delegates will debate over various International agendas to develop and enhance their diplomatic abilities along the lines of the United Nations. The opening ceremony commenced with the arrival of the Chief Guest, Caroline Rowett, British Deputy High Commissioner. The august gathering included Member, Lok Sabha, Maharani Preneet Kaur, Col R.P.S. Brar, President AYOSA, Prof. Prakash Gopalan, Director, Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Sakshi Sawhney, DC, Patiala, Ismat Vijay Singh, SDM, Patiala, and distinguished guests from AYOSA . The Director of YPS, Maj Gen Sanjiv Varma, VSM (Retd.) addressed the gathering and welcomed the guests. "I am glad and impressed with the hard work done by the students. I wish YPS and students good luck for the success of this grand event," said the Chief Guest during her address to the gathering. The conference was then declared open by Sarvagya Dev Thapliyal, YPS Head Boy and the Secretary General of the MUN. The closing ceremony was held on Saturday, October 8.