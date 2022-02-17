This Class I boy is the youngest student to enter India Book of Records

Tribune News Service

Pune, February 17

Aashvik Garg, a student of Class I from Euro School ,Kharadi, has become the youngest student in the country to enter the India Books of Records. Aashvik set the record by answering 160 questions at an average time of 1.67 secs per question at the 1st TedX event organised by EuroSchool - TEDxEuroSchoolKharadiWomen.

Aashvik also won the second title in the India Book of Records under 'Maximum General Knowledge questions answered by a kid in 5 minutes'. The questions were based on various topics such as dinosaurs, names of the presidents of the United States of America, space, countries, and their capitals.

Pleased with her student's achievement, Reshma Shaikh, Principal, EuroSchool Kharadi said, "Aashvik had tremendous potential to learn and absorb concepts and a wide range of information early on. Our teachers discussed and worked together with his parents to nurture this ability. He is an avid reader and absorbs information like a sponge. He can converse on diverse topics across General Knowledge, Astronomy, Countries, Literature, and his existing repertoire of knowledge only keeps growing consistently. This is the secret of his success. We at EuroSchool Kharadi wish Aashvik and his parents the very best. We are here to support him in his journey as he sets and breaks many more records in the future."

TEDx is a grassroots initiative, created in the spirit of TED's overall mission to research and discover "ideas worth spreading." It brings the spirit of TED to local communities around the globe through TEDx events.

The event was organised by EuroSchool Kharadi in collaboration with the TedX team bringing together inspirational stories of women across the country. The event themed ‘From Adversity To Advantage’ brought together women across ages, from different walks of life, who shared their experiences on overcoming challenges and translating their struggles to success.