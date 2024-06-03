Those tiny digits

(Digits here are marks/score/rank)

Are those little digits really important

to make our own life rigid.

You be in school or in college

those little digits always make you feel fidget.

Do those little digits

really have to decide our own limit.

Those little digits are tiny

then do they really have the capacity to either shun us or make us shiny.

Those little digits are tiny

then do they really have the ability to decide our destiny.

Those little digits are tiny

then why are we always judged on the criteria of those ‘tinies’.

Those little digits...

Those little digits are tiny....

Varnika Thakur, Class IX, Sacred Heart Senior Sec School, Sidhpur, Dharamsala