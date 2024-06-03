Those tiny digits

(Digits here are marks/score/rank)
Are those little digits really important
to make our own life rigid.
You be in school or in college
those little digits always make you feel fidget.
Do those little digits
really have to decide our own limit.
Those little digits are tiny
then do they really have the capacity to either shun us or make us shiny.
Those little digits are tiny
then do they really have the ability to decide our destiny.
Those little digits are tiny
then why are we always judged on the criteria of those ‘tinies’.
Those little digits...
Those little digits are tiny....
Varnika Thakur, Class IX, Sacred Heart Senior Sec School, Sidhpur, Dharamsala
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sensex, Nifty hit all-time high after exit polls predict big BJP win in Lok Sabha election
30-share BSE Sensex jumps 2,777.58 points; NSE Nifty rallies...
Lok Sabha poll over, farmers head to Shambhu
Meeting on June 5 to decide future course after outcome of e...
23-year-old Indian student goes missing in US state of California
California State University student Nitheesha Kandula went m...
Odisha reels under blistering heat; 20 people die of sunstroke in 3 days
Since Friday, a total of 99 suspected sunstroke deaths were ...