Tips to ace exam

Grincepreet Sidhu

Let us discuss a few tips to excel in the psychology board exam…

Students normally begin attempting the paper with long answers or begin it serial-wise. The key is to attempt those questions which you are 100 per cent sure of answering correctly. Always try to attempt 1 and 2 markers first as they are easy. Also, you can score 30 marks easily instead of 12 marks for 2 questions.

Subject Date of Exam Psychology March 15, 2024 Class: XII HUMANITIES

When you have choice in attempting questions, answer those which you're sure about, rather than writing half answers and putting a cross later on.

First, make a quick note in mind which question you can attempt better like making a short point on paper and then solving it. This will save a lot of time.

In Section F, when case study-related questions are asked, study the case 2 or 3 times and then attempt the questions given. What happens is we try to find all the answers in the case only like we do in languages unseen passages but in psychology case represents the practical version of any situation which we must consider in mind. Diagrams are very important when it comes to questions because their answer nutshell is illustrated. A neat and labelled diagram gets attention, thus scoring good marks. Proper headings and underlining the points are essential for good scoring. Word limit must be kept in mind when attempting the questions.

Assertation questions need to be read twice or thrice as they are often confusing. It must be given proper reading time.

In the end, remain calm and recheck the paper after attempting it. Don't leave any question. Best of luck!

The writer is PGT of Psychology at Delhi Public School, Sangrur.