 Tips & tricks to ace IIT JEE without coaching Class IX onwards : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Schools
  • Tips & tricks to ace IIT JEE without coaching Class IX onwards

Tips & tricks to ace IIT JEE without coaching Class IX onwards

Tips & tricks to ace IIT JEE without coaching Class IX onwards


Vijay Garg

Candidates aspiring to pursue engineering from the prestigious IITs must start their preparations from Class IX onwards. This is considered the best time for starting the preparation as students are introduced to physics and chemistry for the first time. Thus, they will focus on the basic concepts with the JEE preparation mindset.

JEE or Joint Entrance Examination is conducted for IIT admissions.

The exam is conducted in two phases — Main and Advanced. JEE Main is for admission into NITs, IIITs and other GFTIs, while JEE Advanced is for IITs admission. However, only the top 2.50 lakh JEE Main qualifiers are eligible for appearing in the JEE Advanced. Thus, for getting admission into IITs, candidates need to qualify for both JEE Main and Advanced. Now, that you know the admission procedure, let's move on to how you can prepare for the exam without coaching.

As you are starting your preparation from Class IX onwards, do not take it lightly thinking that you have ample time.

Make a friend circle who share the same goal. Discuss your problems related to various topics.

Stay focused and dedicated, but not pressurised.

Take out time for your school studies, physical activities and other hobbies.

As you are starting the JEE preparation from Class IX, you can easily go for self-study and save on the coaching fee. Students who start their preparation in Class XI have a lot of syllabus to cover in less time. Therefore, they have more pressure. But, with the amount of time you have, it is possible to get through the exam without coaching. Just stay focused and dedicated to your goal.

Exam day tips: JEE Main exam is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) since 2019. The exam is now held in two sessions in - January and April. The best of the two scores is considered for merit list preparation. Thus, you have an additional chance to score better.

Let’s cover preparation tips class-wise

Class IX, X

Some common points to keep in mind while preparing irrespective of when you start are time management, focusing on the important topics, continuous revision and solving previous years question papers.

Go through the JEE syllabus: Begin by analysing the syllabus and mark the topics that are in your syllabus. The subject-wise topics which are common in JEE Main and Class IX and X syllabus are —

Physics — Atoms and Nuclei, Properties of Solids and Liquids, Motion, Work, Energy, and Power, Sound, Force and Newton's Laws, Electric Current, Magnetic Effects of Current, Gravitation, Optics.

Chemistry — States of Matter, Matter and its Nature, Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure, Atomic Structure, Environmental Chemistry.

Mathematics — Quadratic Equations, Probability, Trigonometry, Co-ordinate Geometry.

Make notes: Study each topic deeply and clear your doubts with teachers. You can also refer to books other than those in your curriculum for more details. While studying any topic, make notes of the important points. Solve the questions at the end of each topic. If you want to buy a preparation book, you can get one. Try to cover all the topics in Class IX only as in Class X, you also have to focus on the Board preparation.

Mock tests/ previous years question papers: You will find various mock tests online for JEE Main which are designed especially for Class IX students. Try and appear in such mock tests. Also, you can go through the previous years' questions papers and solve those.

Class XI

Preparation books: If you haven't bought a preparation book yet, buy it now. Get these books for each subject for detailed information. If you don't want to buy these, get them from your school library. The set of sample papers and previous years' questions papers are also available.

Time table: Make a time table for JEE Main preparation. Check out the previous years' data for topic-wise weightage. Assign more time for important topics. However, don't ignore the other topics. Do include a 15-minute break in between your study sessions.

Online crash courses: There are online crash courses for JEE Main preparation. You can join these for revision of important topics.

Class XII

In Class XII, you need to focus on your Boards as well as JEE preparation. This is the most crucial year. You need to work on your time-management skills. Because time is the only factor that will give you an edge over other competitors. Here is what you need to do.

Balanced time table: Prepare a balanced time table keeping in mind your Class XII Board and JEE Main preparation. Take out time for physical activities and some entertainment to refresh your mind.

Revision: You must have completed the JEE Main exam syllabus till now. If there are any new topics, you can cover them. Keep your focus on revising all the topics. Take out your revision notes. If there is any confusion, read the topic again.

Previous years question papers: Solve as many sample papers and previous years' question papers as you can. This will help in gaining confidence, attaining time-management skills, etc. While appearing for the mock tests, you must decide your approach towards solving the paper i.e. which section to solve first.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Om Birla asks Harsimrat Badal to avoid making political statements; Chabbewal, Mehdi rile Lok Sabha Speaker on day one

2
Punjab

Day after revolt, Shiromani Akali Dal’s Working Committee reposes faith in Sukhbir Singh Badal

3
Himachal

'Orange alert' for heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur on June 29-30

4
Patiala

Man, son shot dead in Punjab’s Rajpura over land dispute

5
Punjab

Amid oust-Sukhbir Badal call, key Akali Dal panel rallies behind him

6
Punjab

Out on walk with friends, 22-year-old girl abducted, raped in Jalandhar

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh shops to open 24x7

8
Punjab

Gurpatwant Pannun 'murder' plot: US made it clear to India that it seeks accountability, says top American official

9
World

Restored statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh unveiled at Pakistan's Kartarpur Sahib

10
Himachal

Himachal fails to take note of Nurpur Agniveer’s death in J-K encounter

Don't Miss

View All
After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Top News

Union Budget will be futuristic document; reforms will be fast-tracked: President Murmu in Parliament

Emergency biggest, darkest chapter of direct attack on Constitution: President's maiden address of NDA 3.0

VP Dhankhar doubles down on Emergency issue, says country de...

Looking forward to the results of India's inquiry into Pannun case: US

Looking forward to the results of India's inquiry into Pannun case: US

In November last year, US federal prosecutors charged Indian...

Taliban are not terrorists, time that Russia recognises them : Zamir Kabulov

Taliban are not terrorists, time that Russia recognises them : Zamir Kabulov

Says they are not fighting with the Ukrainian regime but wit...

Increase in anti-conversion laws, hate speech for minorities in India concerning: Antony Blinken

Increase in anti-conversion laws, hate speech for minorities in India concerning: Antony Blinken

His remarks come at the release of the annual State Departme...

AAP to boycott President’s address to Parliament to protest against Kejriwal’s arrest

AAP to boycott President’s address to Parliament to protest against Kejriwal’s arrest

AAP general secretary (organisation) and Rajya Sabha MP Sand...


Cities

View All

Robbers take commission agent, wife hostage; loot cash, jewellery worth ~3 cr

Robbers take commission agent, wife hostage in Amritsar; loot cash, jewellery worth Rs 3 cr

128 kg heroin, narcotics destroyed via incineration at paper mill

Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh indicates Sikh political party to gather under Akal Takht umbrella

Bharat Nagar residents have tough time as transformers catch fire

Smuggler’s property worth Rs 29.40L freezed

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Heavy rain expected from June 28-30

Heavy rain expected in Chandigarh from June 28-30

Chandigarh shops to open 24x7

Chandigarh: Driver held for kidnapping 6-year-old girl from temple

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation takes possession of 9 taxi stands over rent dues

Another PGI Prof stakes claim to post of Dean (Academics), moves tribunal

AAP to boycott President’s address to Parliament to protest against Kejriwal’s arrest

AAP to boycott President’s address to Parliament to protest against Kejriwal’s arrest

This is dictatorship... Whole system conspiring to keep Delhi CM in jail: Sunita Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by CBI is demand of justice: Virendra Sachdeva

After ED, CBI arrests Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi excise policy ‘scam’

Centre discriminated most against Arvind Kejriwal: Akhilesh Yadav

Jalandhar West bypoll: IT Dept sets up 24x7 control room to curb black money

Jalandhar West bypoll: IT Dept sets up 24x7 control room to curb black money

Jalandhar West bypoll: 15 candidates remain in fray

Cops dispose of drugs, vow to make Jalandhar drug-free

Drug cartel busted, 1 held with 400 gm heroin

Two women booked for making obscene video call

Uncertainty in steel prices irks bizmen

Uncertainty in steel prices irks bizmen

The Tribune impact: Dragon ride shut, cops warn owner

‘Walk-and-Run’ marathon to raise awareness against drugs

Rs 528-cr Ludhiana railway station upgrade work in full swing

11 months after money looted at lottery shop, cops register case as High Court intervenes

PSPCL installs 7 solar trees, to generate 52K units per year

PSPCL installs 7 solar trees, to generate 52K units per year

Father-son duo among 3 killed in clash over land in Patiala village

Treatment of addicts free at govt centres: Civil Surgeon