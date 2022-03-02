On Boards

Top 5 tips to ace Class XII CBSE math and science exams

CBSE Term 1 examination results are expected soon. Meanwhile, students are gearing up for the Term 2 board examination that is scheduled in April. Offering a respite to students, however, the board has reduced the syllabus to 50% for Term 2. Questions will be of short answer and long answer format, as opposed to the MCQs (Multiple Choice Questions) in Term 1. Given the importance of the exam, here are top 5 tips to ace them, especially helpful for challenging subjects like science and math.

1. Apply smart learning techniques

While preparing for the examination, do not just study for long stretches of time. It could be exhausting and you may not retain the entire information. Instead, follow the below techniques to make your learning more productive:

(i) Pomodoro Technique: Study with a complete focus for a period of 25 minutes, and then take a 5-minute break. You can get back to studying after the break. However, do not study for more than 10 hours a day.

(ii) Feynman Technique: Teach a concept to someone else. While you teach, you will be able to identify the gaps in your own learning. Go back to the learning material and try to fix these learning gaps.

(iii) Learning Devices: Create your own learning devices like mind-maps, mnemonics, cheat sheets, and flow charts. This is especially helpful in learning science and math chapters. For instance, to learn an equation, or the order of something (e.g. sequence of elements), create your own mnemonics. To learn formulae, create a cheat sheet (compilation of important formulae) and paste it somewhere you can see and memorise constantly.  

2. Plan according to chapter-wise weightage of marks

The chapter-wise segregation of marks for each subject and each chapter is available on the official CBSE website. Plan your timetable in such a way that you are allotting equal time to all subjects. At the same time, allot more time to chapters that have a higher weightage of marks. By prioritizing chapters with a higher weightage, you have a higher chance of scoring well.

3. Be Thorough with NCERT and NCERT Exemplars

CBSE board examination questions are strictly based on the content in NCERT textbooks. If you want to score above 90%, be thorough with all the questions at the end of each chapter. To further increase your chances of scoring well, practice questions in the NCERT Exemplars thoroughly.

4. Solve questions from CBSE question bank and sample papers

It’s important to know the format of the question papers and the breakup of marks per question. For this, download the sample question papers for Term 2 from the CBSE official website. Use a timer while attempting these question papers. This way, you will know which questions are taking the maximum time and whether or not you are able to solve the question paper within the time limit. Solve multiple question papers to learn how to manage your time during the examination.

5. Write structured and crisp answers

When writing subjective answers, students usually ignore giving headings, subheadings, bullets, and so on. It’s a good idea to structure your answers better, keep them concise, underline important points, and keep the answer paper clean. For science answers, keep diagrams neat, use flow charts and diagrams wherever possible. For math answers, make sure rough work is seen but is neatly kept within a box towards the right. Make sure you answer all bits of a question, even if you do not know the answer to one or two of them. A neat, well-structured, and complete answer sheet ensures a good score.

While preparing for the board examination, if you get doubts at any point in time, make sure you clear them with your teachers or through online doubt resolution platforms like Toppr answr. If you get into the habit of clearing doubts instantly, you will never get stuck in your preparation. Brace up to ace your board examinations!

Inputs courtesy Toppr

