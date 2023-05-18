Toppers of Delhi Public School, Karnal

Aakarsh Arora and Dhruv Goyal topped in the school in Class XII with 96.6% marks, while Shivansh Garg scored 95.4%. Ojayit Sukhija of Commerce stream scored 94.8%. In Science stream, Manya Garg topped with 95.2% marks, followed by Anushka Sadana with 93.8% marks, whereas Madhav Goel scored 93.6% marks. In Humanities, Tanya Singlatopped with 96.2 % marks followed by Manya Goel who scored 93.4% whereas Panshul Duggal scored 92.2% marks . Class X students achieved 100 per cent result.The school topper is Shreya Gupta with 98.4% marks, followed by Suhasi Faraswal and Suhani Rawal with 97.8% marks and Ritvik Khurana and Navya with 97.6% marks.