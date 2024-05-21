Toppers of SD Model School, Karnal

School students have come out with flying colours in Class X and XII board exams. The result of Class X has been 100% and Class XII 99.6%. Rahul from Class XII stood first with 96.6%, followed by Disha with 95.8%, Muskan and Garima shared the third position with 94.6%. As many as 15 students of Class X scored above 90%. Class XII also did not lag behind. Sehaj Verma from the commerce stream stood first with 96%, while Shivanjali from humanities bagged the second rank with 95.8%. The third rank was shared by Khyati and Taniya with 94.8%. Muskan from the medical group scored 91.4% and Mannu 89.6%. Rupakshi from the non-medical group got 93.8% and Akshita 93.6%. Khushi from commerce got 91.4% and Saniya scored 90.4%. Four students displayed their excellence by scoring perfect 100 in painting and history. President Harbans Lal Khetarpal and other members of the managing committee congratulated the students and teachers for excellent performance. Principal Amita Singh appreciated and applauded the hard work of all students and encouraged them to excellence in their future endeavours.

