Tourism club formed at St. Thomas School, Shimla

Through the Department of Tourism, Government of India, as per the instructions of the Central Board of Secondary Education, a Youth Tourism Club was formed at the school. This club was formed at a meeting chaired by the school Principal Vidhupriya Chakravarty. School teachers Surender Sharma and Tarun Sharma were appointed as coordinator teachers. In this 35-member youth tourism club, Anshika was elected as student head and Harsh as treasurer. Shiva, Arukshita, Sneha, Ratul Sharma, Nirmaya, Parineeta were elected as executive members. Himachal Pradesh Assistant Tourism Manager Sushmita Angolkar gave detailed information about the work and activities of the tourism club to the club members. Many tourism activities will be organised this year through this club.
