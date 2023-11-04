Tournament ends at Yadavindra Public School, Mohali

The Indian Public Schools Conference (IPSC) U-14 Basketball Tournament (Girls) organised and hosted by the school concluded with Emerald Heights International School, Indore, emerging champions. The tournament was declared ‘closed’ by the Director, YPS, Mohali, Maj Gen TPS Waraich (retired). Emerald Heights International School, Indore, beat the hosts Yadavindra Public School (42-25). In the hardliner match, Pinegrove School, Dharampur beat Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet (35-7). The most promising player of the tournament award was bagged by Paavne of EHIS, Indore. Avantika from YPS, Mohali, was the highest scorer of the tournament. All the coaches and managers were presented mementos by the Director, YPS, Mohali.

#Mohali