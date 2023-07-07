Training programme for teachers

A three-day teacher training programme began yesterday at Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Tarn Taran. The programme has been organised by the Chief Khalsa Diwan, Amritsar. On the first day today, 350 teachers from different schools being run under the management of Chief Khalsa Diwan in Patti, Sursingh, Burj Marhana, Chabal, Kasel, Piddi, Kapurthala, Uccha Pind, Asal Uttar, Naushehra Dhalla and Ghasitpur attended the training. The teachers were given inputs relating to cyber security. A team from the district police including ASI Harjit Singh, in-charge cyber cell, head constables Kanwaljit Kaur and Manohar Lal (cyber expert), shared valuable information with the teachers. Malti Narang, Principal, Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Sursingh, guided the teachers by sharing effective teaching strategies for professional development. Harjit Singh, Gurinder Singh and Randeep Singh from the managing committee also addressed the participants.