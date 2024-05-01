Tripta Public Senior Secondary School, Chalwara

An investiture ceremony was organised at the school, in which for the session 2024-25 student councils were formed for all four houses. Vansh Thakur and Purva Vadhan of Class X were appointed Head Boy and Head Girl by Chairman Virendra Nariyal and Principal Rakesh Rana by presenting them badges. Principal Rakesh Rana administered oath to all the elected children to do their responsibilities correctly and with complete honesty, dedication and hard work.
