Tripta Public Sr Sec School, Chalwara, Jawali

Three students of the school have been selected for Class VI in Navodaya Vidyalaya, Paprola. The students, including Manya Guleria Kanika Chaudhary and Avni passed the Navodaya Vidyalaya exam and got selected for Navodaya Vidyalaya Paprola. On this occasion, school Chairman varinder Nariyal and Principal Rakesh Rana have congratulated the children and their parents and blessed the children and wished them a bright future.