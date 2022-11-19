Tween writer releases 1st book

Sunit Dhawan
Rohtak, November 14
Talent, they say, has no age. Yashita, a 12-year-old girl of Rohtak, has underlined this old adage by penning a book even before entering her teens.
The book, titled Wisty and the Cursed Land was released on Children’s Day today. It is a light-hearted adventure-filled fiction.
A student of Class VIII at King’s College India in Rohtak, the young author has not only edited the book herself, but has also designed the cover and back page.
“It took me seven months to write the book,” said Yashita, pointing out that she utilised the time during the Covid-induced lockdown to write it.
Yashita’s book was released at her school by her head teacher Page and deputy head teacher Surjeet in the presence of her parents and classmates.
At a separate function, twhere she presented her book before a wider audience, she introduced the main character Wisty, a 12-year-old American girl who gradually transforms her weakness into her strength.
“The inspiration to write the book came from my own struggle during the pandemic. I have been an extrovert, but had to be confined at home during the lockdown. My desire to connect with the world took the form of this book,” said the budding writer.
Yashita, who adores American author Rick Riordan and English writer David Walliams, plans to write a series of books.
