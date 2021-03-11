Twinkle bags 2nd prize in declamation contest

Twinkle Pratap, a student of Class X of Gian Jyoti Global School, Phase II, Mohali, was awarded the second prize in an Inter-School Declamation Competition on the topic “Harmful effects of tobacco” organised at St Stephen’s School by the Sahayata Charitable Welfare Society. The competition was organised to celebrate World No Tobacco Day (May 31). Twinkle Pratap represented the school in the category of Class X students in Hindi language. She received an appreciation certificate and cash prize of Rs 1,200. Director Principal Ranjeet Bedi complimented her on her achievement.
