Two Sacred Heart students excel in English Olympiad

Tribune News Service

Two students have brought laurels to Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana, with their spectacular performance in the International English Olympiad, (IEO) conducted by SOF organisation. The olympiad saw participation from thousands of students from across the globe.

Pratibha Sharma, a student of Class IX, has achieved an international rank 3 in the prestigious Olympiad for which she would be rewarded with a monetary prize, an international bronze medal and a certificate of outstanding performance.

Madhvi Sharma, a student of Class XI Humanities stream, who has got a certificate at the Olympiad, has a flair for writing. She has won numerous awards and scholarships, including UNESCO’s essay competition and the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition. Recently, her poetry and blogs were selected to be published in the blog of ‘Voices of Youth’ by UNICEF and The United Nations. In addition, her works have been published in ‘The Teenager Today’ Magazine, the largest teenager magazine in the country.