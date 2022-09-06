U-17 team wins second place in volleyball tourney

Sant Isher Singh Public School, Phase-7, bagged second position in U-17 boys category in the Inter School Volleyball Tournament, organised by Punjab Government at zonal level. Top tams from different schools participated in the keenly contested tournament. Principal of the school Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu congratulated the young players of the school team for their exceptional performance.
