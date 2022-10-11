U-19 Girls soccer tourney at Pinegrove School, Dharampur

All India IPSC U-19 Girls Soccer Tournament 2022 is underway at Pinegrove School Dharampur. Twelve prestigious schools from across the country are a part of this tournament. The league matches are currently underway and in a match between Daly College Indore and Mayo College Ajmer - Mayo won by 1-2. Divina scored 2 goals, while Daly College Indore players could manage only one goal that was scored by Saumya. In another league match between The Lawrence School, Sanawar and PGS, Lawrence School won by 3 - 1. Devisha Jain, Ananya Goyal and Inaaya Kumar scored a goal each and the solitary goal for PGS was scored by Shrishti. Modern School New Delhi team defeated The Sagar School, Alwar in their pool by 5-0. Suhavi Dhupia exhibited excellent footwork and scored 3 goals and Tarini Sibal added to the total score by scoring a goal. Dorinda ended up adding a goal to Modern School's total score when she kicked the ball into their own goalpost. The match between Birla Balika Vidyapeeth Pilani and Tashi Namgyal Academy, Gangtok ended in a draw 2-2. Goal scorer for Birla Balika was Ritul Raj (2) and for TNA was Norpandi Lepcha (2). The Lawrence School Sanawar routed DPS Mathura Road team to win the match by 11-0. Ananya Goyal (5), Inaaya Kumar (3), Saanvi Banyana(1), Manya Gupta(1) and Mannat Thakur(1) contributed to the team score.