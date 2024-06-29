Unlocking students’ potential: Blix Education sets up STEAM labs in Mumbai schools

Blix Education, a fun and creative education brand that has designed a revolutionary STEM ecosystem for schools to create truly impactful learning experiences for students, recently set up an exclusive STEAM lab in Mumbai at Prabhat Scholars Academy, Silvassa.

Bridging digital divide STEAM labs include an array of educational toys, and robotics kits that facilitate learning by playing with tools like sensors, motors, software, and others, enabling problem-solving along with development of critical thinking, creativity, and curiosity.

Blix has established over 15-20 labs in various schools, including international education institutions.

This move is a significant step in the implementation of its cognitive educational approach, designed to be playful for children, easy to execute for teachers, manageable for schools, and satisfying for parents.

The STEAM lab overcomes the challenges of the traditional education system, dominated by theoretical concepts and curriculum. It introduces ‘learning by doing’ techniques to experiment with STEM and learn about Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Electronics, Electricity, Coding, Robotics and Foundational Physics.

