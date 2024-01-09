UP Board sets up portal to address students’problems

Prayagraj: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), popularly known as UP Board, has launched a dedicated ‘Samadhan’ portal for its students.
The portal is designed to solve the problems of crores of present and former students of more than 27,000 schools affiliated to UP Board. Grievances will be addressed within 15 days.
UP Board Secretary Dibyakant Shukla on Saturday launched a dedicated ‘Samadhan’ portal for students. Shukla said every year more than 55 lakh candidates appear in the high school and intermediate examinations of the UP Board.
“Due to so many candidates, the number of errors in their educational records is also proportionately higher and the candidates face a lot of difficulty in getting these errors resolved by visiting the regional offices of the board in Prayagraj, Varanasi, Meerut, Bareilly and Gorakhpur. Keeping the interests of the students in view, the ‘Samadhan’ portal has been launched through which 13 different types of services/facilities will be provided online for the first time to those interested and in need,” he said.
If the problems are not resolved within 15 days, the responsibility of the officers concerned will be fixed. A control room is also being set up in the board headquarters at Prayagraj to oversee the resolution of the issues. In this control room, complaints, problems and queries received from students and parents on two toll free numbers will be resolved by registering them and allotting them a case number. Once the solution is found, the student concerned will also be informed. IANS
‘Samadhan’
- The portal is designed to solve the problems of crores of present and former students of more than 27,000 schools affiliated to UP Board.
- Grievances will be addressed within 15 days.
- This will be done without a student or his guardian having to run to UP Board’s headquarters or its regional offices.
