‘Upnayan Sanskar’ ceremony at Aryakulam, Nilokheri

The ‘Upnayan Sanskar’ ceremony of newly admitted boys took place in the school. The ceremony steeped in history and meaning, shapes young minds and prepares them to become responsible citizens and seekers of truth. Director of Gurukul Shiksha Samiti Jagdish Arya, Dr Rajindra Vidyalankar, Shivkumar and Mahinder Singh along with Principal Dinesh Kumar and Vidushi Shweta Arya adorned the stage. The class educators, chief dorm in charge Ramesh along with all dorms in charges performed the rituals with students divided in 32 groups. Parents applauded the school for becoming a harbinger of change in their children’s life.
