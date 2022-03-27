Use CUET scores to admit students in UG programmes, UGC tells central universities

New Delhi, March 27
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has written to vice-chancellors of all central universities and colleges to use Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores to admit students in undergraduate programmes.
UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar had said on Monday that CUET scores, and not Class XII scores, will be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities. Central universities can fix their minimum eligibility criteria.
"Today we have written to the VCs, Directors, and Principals of all Universities and Colleges to use CUET scores for admissions in their UG programmes because with CUET in place there is no need for students to worry about writing multiple entrance tests," Kumar tweeted on Sunday.
The state universities, private universities, and deemed-to-be universities can also use CUET scores for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions if they want, Kumar had said on Monday.
The application process for the CUET for undergraduate courses in central universities will commence from April 2, the National Testing Agency has announced. In a public notice issued on Saturday, the agency said that the CUET will provide a single-window opportunity to students seeking admission in any central university across the country.
The CUET (UG) -2022 will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) Mode, it said.
