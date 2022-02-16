Vaccinated kids allowed to enter shopping centres in Jakarta

Jakarta, Feb 16
The Indonesian government has allowed vaccinated children aged six to 12 to enter all shopping centres and recreational places in Jakarta.
However, the children are required to show proof that they have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose, and they must be accompanied by parents.
With Covid restrictions still in place in Jakarta, malls, playgrounds for kids and recreational areas have been allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity, to keep the economy moving amid a surge in Covid cases due to the new Omicron variant, Xinhua news agency reported.
With a four-tier Covid restriction policy in place in the country, the government is currently imposing the level-3 curbs in Greater Jakarta.
"If (a person) has been vaccinated twice, has been given a booster, has no comorbidities, just go out for a walk. There's nothing to worry about too much," the minister told an online media briefing on Monday, calling on the public to continue implementing health protocols.
Like many other countries in Asia, Indonesia is accelerating its vaccinations for the public. In the country, more than 188 million people have received their first dose, and over 136 million have taken their second dose. IANS
