Vaccination Drive in Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Sector 92, Mohali

Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Sector 92, Mohali, organised a vaccination drive for children in the age group of 12 to 18 years. The drive was conducted in collaboration with PHC Landran, Mohali. The students were asked to take consent from their parents before getting jabbed. Nearly 80 students took the first dose of Corbevax and more than 50 students were administered the second dose of Covaccine. Principal Poonam Sharma urged the students and parents to continue taking all precautions against Covid even after getting inoculated.
