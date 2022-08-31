Vaishnavi Mehta shines

Olympiads help students find their weaknesses and strengths to work on. A number of students from BCM School, Chandigarh Road, participated in the SOF Olympiads. Vaishnavi Mehta of Class VI outperformed other participants and secured 2nd international rank by scoring 59/ 60 in the International English Olympiad (IEO). She was awarded with a silver medal and a gift voucher of Rs 1,000. She was also awarded the Medal of Distinction for securing 16th Zonal rank in National Science Olympiad (NSO) and Medal of excellence for securing 1st school rank in International Maths Olympiad (IMO). Principal DP Guleria congratulated her and motivated other students also to participate in these events.