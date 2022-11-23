Valley Public School girls win kho-kho competition

Students of Valley Public School won the U-11 (girls) block-level kho-kho competition. All the players showed their talents in running, chasing, dodging and faking. Principal and the staff congratulated the players and the Physical Training Instructors and wished them for future ventures.
