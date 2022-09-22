Valley Public students get selected in volleyball, kho-kho competitions

Students of Valley Public School, Panchkula, performed well in the block and district-level volleyball and kho-kho competitions. In the block-level volleyball competition, Jaskaran of Class XII was chosen for district games. In the kho-kho competition, the U-17 girls’ team emerged first in the block and third in the district-level games. Harshpreet Kaur of Class IX was selected for representing the state in kho-kho. Principal and staff complimented the players and physical training instructors Sandeep and Manjeet.