Van Mahotsav celebrated

Students of Eklavya School, Jalandhar celebrated Van Mahotsav. In the school assembly, educator Nishu Walia said the Van Mahotsav week is a reminder that we must protect forests and stop deforestation and practice the 3R rule: Reduce, reuse and recycle. School Director Seema Handa said: “Plant a tree today for a better tomorrow.”
