VB International School, Zirakpur, holds seminar on ‘handwashing’

The school organised a seminar aimed at promoting handwashing and hygiene among the students. The event saw enthusiastic participation from students and faculty members. The seminar held on the school premises featured interacting sessions, demonstration and informative presentations on importance of handwashing in preventing the spread of diseases. The seminar concluded with a pledge by all attendees to uphold proper handwashing practices and spread awareness within their communities.

#Zirakpur