Vedant, Arjun, Vanshika score 100% aggregate in Class X Term I

Upholding the long held tradition of academic excellence, students of Class X of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, have performed extremely well in the Term I, the result of which was announced by CBSE recently. Vedant Saini, Arjun Aggarwal, Vanshika Bansal topped the school with an aggregate of 100%. National-level skater Nishita Sivasamy, a national medallist in speed skating event, topped the school with 100 percentile. Lavanya Singh, Samridhi Garg, Sanya Kansal, Vidhi were placed second securing 199 out of 200 marks while Aryan Goyal, Avtansh Gargya, Kaashvi Garg, Aryasidhant Vedantam, Dhruv Narayan, Tanishq Punj, Kartik Bhart, Anshiks Goel, Shivakshi Chauhan and Sana Sharma secured the third position with 198 marks.

In the overall result, out of 198 students who appeared, 141 students in English, 92 in Standard Mathematics, 37 in Science, 20 in Social Science, 6 in Hindi, 6 in Sanskrit and 2 in Basic Mathematics scored perfect 40 out of 40.

Vedant Saini, one of the toppers, has been shortlisted for Asia Pacific Maths Olympiad 2022 from the North-West region and has represented India in International Maths Olympiad at St. Petersburg, 2021. He was also AIR-1 at Technothlon 2021 held by IIT Guwahati.