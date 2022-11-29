Vedant invited to the Parliament

Vedant Saini, a student of Class X of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, has been invited to the Parliament House, New Delhi by the Ministry of Parliament Affairs on December 2 and 3. He will be there as a part of the celebration on the occasion of the Birth Anniversary of the First President of India Dr Rajendra Prasad.Vedant had earlier been awarded a bronze medal at the 63rd International Mathematics Olympiad held in Oslo, Norway. He was a part of the team comprising six students who had been selected for the Indian team, based on their performance in the Indian Olympiad Qualifier in Mathematics (IOQM). He was earlier also selected for the acclaimed Asia Pacific Maths Olympiad 2022 from the northwest region, India. This promising youngster has also bagged AIR-1 at Technothlon 2021 held by IIT Guwahati.<Director Education & Senior Principal Vineeta Arora and Vice-Principal Suparna Bansal congratulated Vedant on his incredible achievements and wished him good luck in all future endeavours.
