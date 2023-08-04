Victoria Public School, Lehra help flood-hit people

In a remarkable display of compassion and solidarity, students of the school spearheaded an effort to provide much-needed relief to flood-stricken communities. The young philanthropists collected an assortment of essential ration items, including flour, cereals, pulses, oil, and Odomos, to support those affected by the devastating floods in the region. Chairman Prof SP Sofat, President Advocate Sanjay Dhand, and Principal Bipan Sethi and Bhawanjot Kaur lauded the students’ initiative. The students gathered the collected ration and officially handed it over to the renowned humanitarian organisation, Khalsa Aid Foundation.