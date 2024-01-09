Vidya Mandir School, Hoshiarpur

A legal aid awareness programme was held at the school for students of classes XI and XII . District and Sessions Judge, Hoshiarpur, Dilbagh Singh Johal was present on the occasion. He addressed the students regarding sexual harassment of women at workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. He apprised the students about the functioning of the District Legal Services Authority. The students were informed about who are entitled to free legal aid under Section 12 of the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987. Chief Judicial Magistrate Aprajita Joshi, who is also Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, said the toll-free number of the Punjab State Legal Services Authority is 1968 and the child helpline no is 1098 , on which children can reach out to seek aid.

