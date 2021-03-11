Vidya Valley School, New Sunny Enclave, Kharar

Labour Day was celebrated at the school and the students were engaged in fun-filled craft activities. They made ‘Thank You’ flowers and badges and presented them to the maids, peons and guards in the school and also the helpers of school buses. The Principal, Dr Suman Lata, briefed children about Labour Day and its importance. Chairperson Surinder Kaur and Director Simmerpreet Singh appreciated the efforts of the support staff.
