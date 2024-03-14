Vietnam conference Oakridge teachers join global education leaders

ANI

Hyderabad, March 13

Faculty from Oakridge International School participated in a ground-breaking Teaching and Learning Conference hosted by Nord Anglia Education British Vietnamese International School, Hanoi, Vietnam. This global event brought together over 200 educators from 15 countries to explore innovative teaching methods and foster collaboration.

The conference focused on advancing educational standards worldwide. Esteemed educators, thought leaders and practitioners shared insights on topics like personalised learning, technology integration, and fostering inquiry-based learning environments.

Attendees participated in workshops on cutting-edge teaching methodologies. The conference also emphasised incorporating diverse perspectives into the curriculum to prepare students for success in an interconnected world.

The conference provided a platform for educators to connect, share best practices, and forge valuable partnerships. Discussions centred on harnessing technology for education and creating dynamic, engaging lessons.