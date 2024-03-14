Vietnam conference Oakridge teachers join global education leaders

Hyderabad, March 13
Faculty from Oakridge International School participated in a ground-breaking Teaching and Learning Conference hosted by Nord Anglia Education British Vietnamese International School, Hanoi, Vietnam. This global event brought together over 200 educators from 15 countries to explore innovative teaching methods and foster collaboration.
The conference focused on advancing educational standards worldwide. Esteemed educators, thought leaders and practitioners shared insights on topics like personalised learning, technology integration, and fostering inquiry-based learning environments.
Attendees participated in workshops on cutting-edge teaching methodologies. The conference also emphasised incorporating diverse perspectives into the curriculum to prepare students for success in an interconnected world.
The conference provided a platform for educators to connect, share best practices, and forge valuable partnerships. Discussions centred on harnessing technology for education and creating dynamic, engaging lessons.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners
Committee member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives this informati...
Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days: Ram Nath Kovind panel
It says in case of hung House, no-confidence motion, fresh p...
AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 cabinet ministers
Punjab has 13 parliamentary seats; Punjabi actor Karamjeet A...
Farmers gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat, raise slogans against Centre
Police have issued a traffic advisory for commuters
Inmates clash at Gurdaspur jail, blast LPG cylinder; SHO among 4 cops hurt
Sources claim the lop-sided inmate-staff ratio of 1500:90 co...