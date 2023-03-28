Vishvas Public School, Ambala

Graduation Day of kindergarten students was held on the school premises. Degrees were distributed to UKG students by Principal Nutan Grover. Students of the upper Kindergarten were in gown and cap worn for the special
occasion. At the event, parents appreciated the performance of the school. The Principal thanked all and concluded the function.
